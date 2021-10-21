Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.66. 44,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $158.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

