Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,244 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 48,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,699. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

