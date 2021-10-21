Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $496,257.58 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

