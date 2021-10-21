Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,197,924 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 553.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.05% of Element Solutions worth $60,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

