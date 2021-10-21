Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

