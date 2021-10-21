Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 307,462 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.97% of AdaptHealth worth $70,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 281,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.