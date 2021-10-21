Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 394,111 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.03% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $62,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.52 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

