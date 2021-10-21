Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

ORCL stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

