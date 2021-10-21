Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,233,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of IBP opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.