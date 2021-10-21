Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,947 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.96% of ABM Industries worth $58,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

