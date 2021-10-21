Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,823 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Envista worth $58,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $152,000.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

