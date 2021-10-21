Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion worth $48,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

