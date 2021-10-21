Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.74% of Standex International worth $55,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

