Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $62,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,529,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE EOG opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

