Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Hasbro worth $69,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

