Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.13% of Skyline Champion worth $64,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

