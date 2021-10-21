Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $47.02 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.65% of Arcosa worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Arcosa stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

