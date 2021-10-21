Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $55.30 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Avient worth $55,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Avient Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

