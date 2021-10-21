Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $57.81 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.35% of CBIZ worth $57,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.