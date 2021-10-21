Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $58.15 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,116 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Rambus worth $58,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rambus by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

