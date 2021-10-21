Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $64.79 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,622 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Lakeland Financial worth $64,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on LKFN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

