Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $87.59 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $87,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 324,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 226,928 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $189,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $212.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $213.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

