Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $88.84 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $88,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

