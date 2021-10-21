Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.59% of MKS Instruments worth $57,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

