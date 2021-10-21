Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,412,891 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36,999.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412,891 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Huntington Bancshares worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

HBAN stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

