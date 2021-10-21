Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 50,616 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.43% of McGrath RentCorp worth $48,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.