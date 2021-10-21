Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,612 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Eaton worth $58,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

NYSE:ETN opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.