Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 940,504 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 255.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of NCR worth $59,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.90 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

