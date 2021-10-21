Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.90% of Gibraltar Industries worth $72,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.