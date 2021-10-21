Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,268 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $61,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

