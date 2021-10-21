Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,883 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.24% of Harsco worth $52,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

