Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ICU Medical worth $66,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 72.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.