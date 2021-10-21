Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.63% of Integer worth $81,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

