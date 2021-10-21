Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 108,468 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,468 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.85% of ESCO Technologies worth $69,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after buying an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,107,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

