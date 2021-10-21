Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 11,656 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

