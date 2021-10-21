Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 17,543 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.15% of SYNNEX worth $72,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.