Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,875 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Semtech worth $48,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

