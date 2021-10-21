Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 29,982 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,982 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 5.24% of La-Z-Boy worth $87,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.