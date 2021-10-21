Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,903 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of General Mills worth $52,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.71 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

