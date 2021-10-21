Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 99,485 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,485 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.55% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $62,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

