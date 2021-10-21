Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Avery Dennison worth $72,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $134.49 and a one year high of $228.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.