Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

SI opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

