Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $80,045.44 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $80,045.44 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,095,816 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

