Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

