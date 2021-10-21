Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.