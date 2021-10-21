SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Up 10.6% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and $7.83 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

