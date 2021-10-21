Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

