Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

