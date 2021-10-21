Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €162.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €162.00 ($190.59) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 61.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.