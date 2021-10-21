Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €117.22 ($137.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

SIX2 stock opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

