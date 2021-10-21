Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €117.22 ($137.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

SIX2 stock opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

