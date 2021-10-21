SJW Group (SJW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. SJW Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.850-$2.050 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJW opened at $68.61 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

